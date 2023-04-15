Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 440 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $39.10 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average of $38.71.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.77%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

