Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 76,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 44,329 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 65,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.87.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $86.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,865,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,387,064. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.74 and its 200 day moving average is $88.74. The company has a market cap of $145.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

