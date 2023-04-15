Morgan Stanley Trims Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Target Price to $21.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
EXEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Exelixis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.92.
Exelixis Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03.
Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis
In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $434,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,171.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $434,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,414 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,171.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $711,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,503.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,100 shares of company stock worth $4,212,089 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,216,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,031,000 after buying an additional 438,819 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 166,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 36,192 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Exelixis
Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.
