Nano (XNO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.09 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00003028 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $122.57 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,379.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.46 or 0.00314215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00011443 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00072877 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.17 or 0.00533799 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.12 or 0.00431605 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

