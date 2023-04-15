Needham & Company LLC Increases Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $283.00

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $283.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $247.44.

Shockwave Medical Stock Up 0.7 %

Shockwave Medical stock opened at $259.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 0.98. Shockwave Medical has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $320.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.73 and a 200-day moving average of $226.05.

Insider Activity

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.04 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 44.10% and a return on equity of 59.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total value of $5,635,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,552,949.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.09, for a total value of $120,377.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,401.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total transaction of $5,635,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,741 shares in the company, valued at $21,552,949.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,678 shares of company stock valued at $11,192,344 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $104,982,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 56.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 406,327 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 4,916.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,881,000 after acquiring an additional 299,728 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 647.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,733,000 after acquiring an additional 279,500 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 26.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,563,000 after acquiring an additional 232,570 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

