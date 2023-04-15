Needham & Company LLC Increases Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $283.00

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $283.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $247.44.
Shockwave Medical Stock Up 0.7 %
Shockwave Medical stock opened at $259.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 0.98. Shockwave Medical has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $320.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.73 and a 200-day moving average of $226.05.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total value of $5,635,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,552,949.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.09, for a total value of $120,377.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,401.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total transaction of $5,635,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,741 shares in the company, valued at $21,552,949.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,678 shares of company stock valued at $11,192,344 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shockwave Medical
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $104,982,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 56.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 406,327 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 4,916.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,881,000 after acquiring an additional 299,728 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 647.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,733,000 after acquiring an additional 279,500 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 26.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,563,000 after acquiring an additional 232,570 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shockwave Medical Company Profile
Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.
