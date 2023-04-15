NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Raymond James

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NTAP. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NetApp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.05.

NetApp Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $66.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $79.89.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $145,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,202,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,960,448 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 52.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 183.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 57.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Articles

