New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 100 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 78.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,544.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK traded up $20.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $691.33. 1,117,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,520. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $677.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $682.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on BlackRock from $813.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $733.64.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

