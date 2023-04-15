New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $11.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NYCB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.54.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

NYCB opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. Equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 30,800 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $756,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 30,800 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,899,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,590 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 76,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 18,633 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 136,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Further Reading

