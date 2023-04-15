NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

NextGen Healthcare Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average is $18.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $161.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 10.6% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 644,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 61,600 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $389,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 10,233.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.6% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

