Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Short Interest Up 197.3% in March

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,200 shares, an increase of 197.3% from the March 15th total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,576,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nintendo stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 725,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27. Nintendo has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $12.73.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. On average, analysts predict that Nintendo will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

NTDOY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nintendo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nintendo by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 894,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after buying an additional 650,866 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 372.1% in the fourth quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 99,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 78,580 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nintendo by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 68,768 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in Nintendo by 401.4% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 76,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 61,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Nintendo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump cards and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machines.

