NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Short Interest Down 44.6% in March

NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the March 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

NORMA Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NOEJF opened at $13.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86. NORMA Group has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $13.31.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

