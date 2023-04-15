NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Short Interest Down 44.6% in March

NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the March 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
NORMA Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NOEJF opened at $13.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86. NORMA Group has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $13.31.
NORMA Group Company Profile
