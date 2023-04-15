Northwest Natural Holding (NWN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 27th

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.485 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Northwest Natural has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 66 years. Northwest Natural has a payout ratio of 69.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northwest Natural to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.1%.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.59. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $42.37 and a 12-month high of $55.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.60.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NWN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

