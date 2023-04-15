Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $88.11

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $88.11 and traded as high as $97.16. Nova shares last traded at $96.32, with a volume of 42,604 shares trading hands.

NVMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Nova from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nova in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.52 and its 200 day moving average is $88.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Nova had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $151.24 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nova in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Nova by 109.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nova by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nova during the third quarter worth about $3,563,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Nova by 29.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

