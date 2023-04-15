NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Short Interest Update

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NSK stock remained flat at $11.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. 211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.81. NSK has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $12.15.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NSK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides.

