Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Upgraded to Outperform at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group currently has $55.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NVEI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Nuvei from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nuvei in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, CIBC upgraded Nuvei from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.43.

Nuvei Price Performance

Shares of Nuvei stock opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. Nuvei has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $69.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.08.

Institutional Trading of Nuvei

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). Nuvei had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.92 million. Equities analysts expect that Nuvei will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuvei by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Nuvei by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in Nuvei by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 29.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Featured Stories

