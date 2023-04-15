NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) Shares Down 3.3%

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. 1,501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 60,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

NuZee Stock Down 3.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -0.05.

NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NuZee had a negative return on equity of 116.65% and a negative net margin of 346.47%. The business had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NuZee

NuZee Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NuZee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NuZee, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NUZE Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of NuZee at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuZee, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, and distribution, commercialization, and development of functional beverages products. It operates through the North America and South Korea geographical segments. The company was founded on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Richardson, TX.

Featured Articles

