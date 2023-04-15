Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.38

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.38 and traded as high as $0.40. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 69,556 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. ( NASDAQ:NYMX Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Nymox Pharmaceutical as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

