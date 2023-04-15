Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.38

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.38 and traded as high as $0.40. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 69,556 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Trading Up 5.4 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nymox Pharmaceutical
About Nymox Pharmaceutical
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.
