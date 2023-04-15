Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.0740 on Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 15th. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0740 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $423.60 million and approximately $87.62 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,100.93 or 0.06911178 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00063312 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00020639 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00040503 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007669 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.06986796 USD and is up 3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $61,143,524.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.