Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading Up 17.7% Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0694 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $397.64 million and $61.07 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,086.46 or 0.06867895 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00063058 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00020572 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00040087 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017869 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.06754904 USD and is up 10.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $42,960,229.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.