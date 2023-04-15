Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Ocado Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $872.00.

Ocado Group Stock Performance

Shares of OCDGF opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

