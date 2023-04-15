OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $47.26

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.26 and traded as high as $49.08. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $49.02, with a volume of 1,259 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMVKY shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.62.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average is $47.36.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV AG engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil & gas, and the provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

