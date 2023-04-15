Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,803 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.18.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $95.71 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $96.08. The company has a market capitalization of $258.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.23.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

