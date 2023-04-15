Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Trading Up 6%

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 5,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 233% from the average daily volume of 1,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Orbia Advance Stock Up 6.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

