Oxen 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $295,436.20 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $7.97 million and $295,436.20 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,394.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.14 or 0.00316407 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011194 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00073141 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.32 or 0.00537496 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.26 or 0.00435259 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,699,021 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

