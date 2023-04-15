OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Shares Up 5%

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.80. 9,013 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 716% from the average session volume of 1,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

OZ Minerals Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24.

About OZ Minerals

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajas, West Must Grave, Exploration and Development, and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.

