Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX) Trading 0.7% Higher

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.16 and last traded at $22.16. Approximately 12,085 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.52 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX – Get Rating) by 322.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,357 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (PSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSCX was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

