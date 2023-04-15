Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Short Interest Down 48.8% in March

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRFGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the March 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Pan African Resources stock remained flat at $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. Pan African Resources has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.20.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Pan African Resources from GBX 32 ($0.40) to GBX 33 ($0.41) in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Pan African Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining and production of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Corporate Office & Other, and Funding Company. The Barberton Mines segment sells gold to financial institutions located in Barberton, South Africa.

