Patriot Gold (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.06. Patriot Gold shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 94,754 shares.

Patriot Gold Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

Patriot Gold Company Profile

Patriot Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of natural resource properties. The company was founded by Trevor B. Newton on November 30, 1998 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

