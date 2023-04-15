Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 1,410 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,816 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Applied Materials by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.31.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $112.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.49. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $125.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

