Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,965 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 12.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 6.4% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 36.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 945,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,735,000 after purchasing an additional 251,091 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 32.7% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised Exact Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $411,901.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,142.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $74,748.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,437.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 6,832 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $411,901.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,142.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,776 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $66.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.06 and a 200 day moving average of $52.97. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $72.18.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

