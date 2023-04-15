Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $95.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.91 and a 200-day moving average of $97.51. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

