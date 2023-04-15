Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $699,000 Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,322 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VDE. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,743,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,133,000 after buying an additional 390,082 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,034.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,619,000 after acquiring an additional 342,979 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 8,278.5% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 98,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after acquiring an additional 97,107 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,206,000 after acquiring an additional 95,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 830.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 66,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 59,018 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $119.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $90.87 and a one year high of $132.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.62.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

