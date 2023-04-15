Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $987,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,680 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in American Express were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Argus lifted their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $163.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $192.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

