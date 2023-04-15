Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 4,250 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 25.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 175.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 44.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GXO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 3.1 %

GXO stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day moving average is $45.08. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $65.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

