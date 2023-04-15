Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN – Get Rating) were up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 39.74 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.47). Approximately 101,127 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 113,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.46).

Pennant International Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 36.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 33.86. The company has a market cap of £13.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,900.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

About Pennant International Group

Pennant International Group plc provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Australia. It offers generic trainers, such as generic fastener installation, hand skill, stores loading, and flying controls trainers; basic helicopter maintenance trainers; hydraulic system principles trainers; integrated avionics maintenance trainers; crew escape and safety trainers; and engine starting system trainers, as well as wiring boards.

Further Reading

