Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Holdings Lifted by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 11,139.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,383,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,344,537 shares during the period. Penske Automotive Group makes up approximately 2.8% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Edmp Inc. owned about 0.06% of Penske Automotive Group worth $38,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16,800.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 74.2% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1,131.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $290,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,712 shares in the company, valued at $539,390.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PAG traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.66. 354,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.99. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.49 and a 52-week high of $155.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.18. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAG. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

