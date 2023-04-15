Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Trading Down 0.2%

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.72 and last traded at $8.76. 120,441 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 316,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $764.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.55.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $183.15 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is -59.57%.

Insider Transactions at Perella Weinberg Partners

In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 26,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $243,507.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 524,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,846.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 28,490 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $316,808.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 708,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,873,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 26,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $243,507.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 524,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,846.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 245,520 shares of company stock worth $2,620,891. Insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perella Weinberg Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 87.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,833,000 after purchasing an additional 173,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

