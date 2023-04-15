Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Short Interest Down 44.1% in March

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,500 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the March 15th total of 213,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,492,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Petroteq Energy Price Performance

Shares of Petroteq Energy stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Petroteq Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.

Get Petroteq Energy alerts:

Petroteq Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Petroteq Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and implementation of proprietary oil sands mining. It specializes in oil production with ancillary offerings in mining, and sand remediation. It operates through the Oil Extraction and Mining Operations segments. The Oil Extraction segment focuses on the commencement of commercial production and will generate revenue from the sale of hydrocarbon products to third parties.

Receive News & Ratings for Petroteq Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroteq Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.