PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Price Target Raised to $5.90 at Stifel Nicolaus

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.60 to $5.90 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PHX. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on PHX Minerals from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PHX Minerals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered PHX Minerals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals Stock Up 3.7 %

PHX stock opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. PHX Minerals has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). PHX Minerals had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $18.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that PHX Minerals will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 540.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 26,606 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 48,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 27,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.