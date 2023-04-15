Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Prothena worth $8,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Prothena by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,583,000 after purchasing an additional 394,633 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Prothena by 7,675.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 345,634 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Prothena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,945,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prothena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,945,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prothena by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 215,607 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prothena alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Prothena in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Prothena Price Performance

In related news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $555,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Prothena news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,751,700 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTA opened at $50.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.26. Prothena Co. plc has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $66.47.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.98% and a negative net margin of 216.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4058.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.