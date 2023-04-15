Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $12.41 Million Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 85,836 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.52% of Viavi Solutions worth $12,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 32.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 8.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 46.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 120,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 38,396 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth $1,104,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $150,268.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,897.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $150,135.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,279.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $150,268.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,897.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,974 shares of company stock valued at $468,653. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viavi Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %

VIAV stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.43. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.48 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.