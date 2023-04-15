Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $7.12 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,385 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 5,759 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.22.
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.
About Freeport-McMoRan
Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.