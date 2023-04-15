Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 167,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in IAC were worth $7,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in IAC by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of IAC by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 2.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in IAC by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $48.60 on Friday. IAC Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $98.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average of $50.23.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on IAC. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IAC from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on IAC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.13.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

