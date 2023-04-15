Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,969 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 60.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 56.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on VLO. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.94.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $131.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $96.71 and a 1 year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.