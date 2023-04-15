Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 72,395 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 788,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,395 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $9,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Stratasys by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Price Performance

SSYS opened at $14.98 on Friday. Stratasys Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $159.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. Analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SSYS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Sunday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stratasys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Stratasys Profile

Stratasys Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

