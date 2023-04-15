Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Bought by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,748 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners accounts for 1.4% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $15,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNFP. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 589.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Joseph C. Galante bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.26 per share, for a total transaction of $72,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,428.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at $22,165,969.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph C. Galante purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.26 per share, with a total value of $72,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,428.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,171 shares of company stock worth $2,019,695. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.88. The company had a trading volume of 672,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,001. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $89.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $401.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Further Reading

