PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Receives $12.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 67.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,436,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,152 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,161,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,122,000 after buying an additional 674,442 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,354,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,273,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 759,305 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 82,490 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PlayAGS Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:AGS opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.02 million, a P/E ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $81.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.17 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

PlayAGS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.