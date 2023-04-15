Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.50. Power REIT shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 5,334 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Power REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Power REIT by 6.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Power REIT by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Power REIT by 313.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power REIT by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expanded its real estate portfolio related to controlled environment agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on August 26, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

