Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PXUS) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PXUS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.14 and last traded at $22.18. Approximately 351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.31.

The company has a market cap of $15.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PXUS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 391,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF were worth $7,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF

The Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (PXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of developed ex-US stocks selected and weighted based on a proprietary rules-based multi-factor methodology. PXUS was launched on May 26, 2021 and is managed by Principal.

