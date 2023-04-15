Private Portfolio Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 19.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 10.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MUJ opened at $11.46 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.